Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,490 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,490 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,025,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153,875 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,784,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,299.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 854,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after acquiring an additional 793,287 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,938,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,443,000.

NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.67. 900,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,072. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.68. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $30.74.

