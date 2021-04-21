Hedera Hashgraph Hits Market Capitalization of $2.46 Billion (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 21st. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $2.46 billion and $423.21 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000559 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00063449 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00050060 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.46 or 0.00343194 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008998 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00029928 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000546 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,917,182,073 coins. The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

