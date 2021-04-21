Hellenic Coin (HNC) Market Cap Reaches $216.83 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $216.83 million and $216,093.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for about $3.10 or 0.00005559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.31 or 0.00486253 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 57.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000884 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.