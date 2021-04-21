HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HFG. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HelloFresh has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €82.63 ($97.21).

HFG opened at €74.00 ($87.06) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €30.42 ($35.79) and a 52-week high of €77.90 ($91.65). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €59.65.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

