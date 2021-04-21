Helmy Eltoukhy Sells 51,123 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 51,123 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.34, for a total value of $8,094,815.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,161,187 shares in the company, valued at $342,202,349.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, April 19th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 50,932 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total transaction of $7,791,068.04.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,982 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total transaction of $9,546,122.28.

On Monday, April 12th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $11,263,581.99.

On Friday, April 9th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 60,996 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $9,567,832.56.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total value of $5,843,668.23.

On Monday, January 25th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 58,811 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $9,248,617.86.

On Thursday, January 21st, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 173,206 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $28,061,104.06.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Helmy Eltoukhy sold 103,717 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $16,607,166.04.

Guardant Health stock opened at $149.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.77. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.41 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.26 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The firm had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

