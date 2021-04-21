Hennessy Advisors Inc. Acquires 81,153 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 205.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,696 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 81,153 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Intel by 100,766.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Intel by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $63.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,107,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $257.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.