Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 14,300 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Atmos Energy comprises approximately 1.5% of Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of Atmos Energy worth $26,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,263,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,693,000 after buying an additional 655,903 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,793,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,014,000 after buying an additional 303,022 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,752,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,276,000 after buying an additional 110,659 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,511,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,231,000 after buying an additional 491,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,058,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after buying an additional 138,487 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.98. 16,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,277. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.23. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATO. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.92.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

