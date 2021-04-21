Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $6,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 42,625 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,186,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $3,693,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $4,144,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADS. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.69.

ADS traded up $1.42 on Wednesday, reaching $103.43. 17,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,783. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.08 and its 200-day moving average is $79.61. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $35.00 and a twelve month high of $121.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

