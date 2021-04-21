Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 9,976 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,976 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $9,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

IBM traded up $3.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.93. 318,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,549,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $126.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $139.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.49 and its 200 day moving average is $124.08.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

