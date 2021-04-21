Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Hercules Capital stock opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $17.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The company had revenue of $75.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.78%.

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 923,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,422,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,840,000 after purchasing an additional 108,256 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,068,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 113,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 826,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hercules Capital by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 108,793 shares in the last quarter. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

