Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.99 Million

Brokerages predict that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will announce $37.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $36.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $40.00 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $41.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $148.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.70 million to $160.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $152.53 million, with estimates ranging from $140.38 million to $165.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.45 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,436. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $704.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $12.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,829,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,840,000 after buying an additional 144,694 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after buying an additional 9,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

