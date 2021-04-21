Heritage Financial (HFWA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Heritage Financial to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $63.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.30 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. On average, analysts expect Heritage Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $970.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.71. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $30.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Brian Charneski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total value of $59,240.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.