Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 65,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 414,926 shares.The stock last traded at $39.58 and had previously closed at $44.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -198.75 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. Herman Miller’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLHR. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herman Miller Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

