Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,052 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.26.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.58, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

