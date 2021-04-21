Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 855,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $41,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Hexcel by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,772,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,443,000 after purchasing an additional 952,516 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,465,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,315 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 1,791.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,108,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,586,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,926,000 after acquiring an additional 224,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,170,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,734,000 after acquiring an additional 648,260 shares in the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel stock opened at $57.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.93. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.19.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

