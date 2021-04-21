Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,345.82

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,345.82 ($17.58) and traded as high as GBX 1,512 ($19.75). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,458 ($19.05), with a volume of 53,853 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,413.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,345.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share. This is a boost from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $9.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.31%.

In other Hill & Smith news, insider Paul Simmons bought 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,504 ($19.65) per share, with a total value of £55,136.64 ($72,036.37). Also, insider Alan Giddins bought 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,332 ($17.40) per share, for a total transaction of £49,617 ($64,824.93).

About Hill & Smith (LON:HILS)

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services. The Infrastructure Products Â- Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

