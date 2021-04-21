Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,575 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Hillenbrand worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,974,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 142.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 28,851 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter worth about $363,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of HI opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -58.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.10. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.15 million. Hillenbrand had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.96%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.