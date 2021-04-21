Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilltop from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point cut Hilltop from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hilltop presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.29.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $32.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a 52-week low of $12.80 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $555.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.50 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $2,405,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,117.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTH. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Hilltop in the third quarter valued at $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Hilltop by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

