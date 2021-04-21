Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Increased to $114.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price objective lifted by Truist Securities from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.96.

Shares of HLT opened at $122.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.36 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $129.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.06.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $724,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,299,036.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 3,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.13, for a total value of $423,283.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,322.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,944 shares of company stock worth $8,049,124. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,540,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,006,000 after buying an additional 3,441,034 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $277,252,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,443,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,012,000 after purchasing an additional 999,493 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $95,450,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $59,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

