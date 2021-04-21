Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Equities researchers at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s current price.

HIMS has been the topic of several other research reports. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $25.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $41.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.98 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

