home24 (ETR:H24) Given a €35.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

home24 (ETR:H24) has been given a €35.00 ($41.18) target price by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 85.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on H24. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of home24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of home24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

ETR H24 opened at €18.85 ($22.18) on Monday. home24 has a one year low of €3.10 ($3.65) and a one year high of €26.86 ($31.60). The company has a market cap of $547.54 million and a P/E ratio of -33.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.80.

home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in continental Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, outdoor, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, home24, Mobly, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, and fredriks brand names.

