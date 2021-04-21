Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,967 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth $2,026,921,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,727,018,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,461,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,721,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55,150.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,708,433 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $165,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701,721 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSCO traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $51.98. 354,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,759,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $44.80. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

