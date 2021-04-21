Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 175,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,968,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 2.8% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,118,000 after buying an additional 161,546 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 282,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,348,000 after buying an additional 21,536 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,476 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.