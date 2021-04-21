Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 8,129 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,176,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154,160 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 149,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,455,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,869,676. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $44.40.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.26.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

