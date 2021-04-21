Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 234 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFAX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $831,000.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.53. 14,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,839. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.07. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a one year low of $57.08 and a one year high of $84.19.

