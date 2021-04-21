Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 15.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,531 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up about 1.2% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,137,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086,656 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,889,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,120 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 666.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,171,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,342 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,758.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 692,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,307,000 after acquiring an additional 668,641 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,808,000 after acquiring an additional 623,365 shares during the period.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.79. The stock had a trading volume of 18,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,128. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.67. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $108.10 and a 52-week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

