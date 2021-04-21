Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Trading Up 6.7%

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) was up 6.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.