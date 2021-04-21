HP Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 26,305 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 370% compared to the average volume of 5,596 call options.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen increased their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays cut shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of HP by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,259 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in HP by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of HP by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 40,705 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors raised its position in HP by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,057 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08. HP has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $34.27.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

