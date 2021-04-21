H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Short Interest Update

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,430,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 16,760,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 20.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the fourth quarter worth $39,387,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at about $6,375,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the third quarter worth about $2,153,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in H&R Block by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 27,041 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of HRB opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. H&R Block has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

