HyperAlloy (ALLOY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.89 Million

HyperAlloy (CURRENCY:ALLOY) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last seven days, HyperAlloy has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. HyperAlloy has a market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $3.00 worth of HyperAlloy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperAlloy coin can now be bought for $1.13 or 0.00002022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00064036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.10 or 0.00276460 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.53 or 0.01019972 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00024710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.58 or 0.00663046 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,549.16 or 0.99658210 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

HyperAlloy Profile

HyperAlloy’s total supply is 3,453,286 coins. HyperAlloy’s official Twitter account is @HyperJumpBSC

HyperAlloy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperAlloy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperAlloy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperAlloy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

