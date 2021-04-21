Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €550.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) has been assigned a €550.00 ($647.06) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.72% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €535.00 ($629.41) price objective on Hypoport and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ETR:HYQ traded down €0.60 ($0.71) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €441.00 ($518.82). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €456.03 and a 200 day moving average of €499.74. Hypoport has a twelve month low of €301.00 ($354.12) and a twelve month high of €618.00 ($727.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 101.80.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

