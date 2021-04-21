IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 355,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 5,439,564 shares.The stock last traded at $3.41 and had previously closed at $3.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CSFB reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised IAMGOLD from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.01.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. The firm had revenue of $347.50 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,447 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

