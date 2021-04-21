ICHI Trading Down 27.5% This Week (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. ICHI has a total market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $210,787.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICHI has traded 27.5% lower against the dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for about $10.93 or 0.00019504 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00062850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.00280962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $553.26 or 0.00987349 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00025759 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $365.78 or 0.00652769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,013.51 or 0.99962563 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,277 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

