Idavoll Network Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week (IDV)

Idavoll Network (CURRENCY:IDV) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Idavoll Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0860 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Idavoll Network has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. Idavoll Network has a market capitalization of $40.39 million and approximately $394,537.00 worth of Idavoll Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00064783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $153.19 or 0.00275213 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.44 or 0.01023041 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00024941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.16 or 0.00672199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,510.58 or 0.99728356 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Idavoll Network

Idavoll Network’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,571,208 coins. Idavoll Network’s official Twitter account is @IdavollN

Idavoll Network Coin Trading

