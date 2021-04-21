Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Shares Gap Down to $2.36

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.29. Ideanomics shares last traded at $2.51, with a volume of 132,010 shares.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Ideanomics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -2.13.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 212.69% and a negative net margin of 998.07%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 4.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

