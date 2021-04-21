IFG Advisory LLC Sells 390 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.69. 6,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,625. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $54.73 and a 1 year high of $106.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.48 and a 200 day moving average of $89.68.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.