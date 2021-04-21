IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Short Interest Down 18.4% in March

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 228,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of IG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,520,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,065,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of IG Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $5,130,000.

Get IG Acquisition alerts:

Shares of IGAC stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93. IG Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for IG Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.