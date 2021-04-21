Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $1,217,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $2,020,000. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of ITW stock opened at $222.86 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.66 and a 1-year high of $228.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.58.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Vertical Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.76.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.