IMI (LON:IMI) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,399.00

IMI plc (LON:IMI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,399 ($18.28) and last traded at GBX 1,399 ($18.28), with a volume of 24332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,391 ($18.17).

IMI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) price target on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,201.33 ($15.70).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,326.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,221.33. The company has a market capitalization of £3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. IMI’s payout ratio is 0.54%.

In other IMI news, insider Roy Twite sold 25,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.22), for a total transaction of £342,139.62 ($447,007.60). Also, insider Ajai Puri purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,319 ($17.23) per share, with a total value of £39,570 ($51,698.46). Insiders have purchased a total of 3,030 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,131 over the last 90 days.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

