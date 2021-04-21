Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Aegis

Equities research analysts at Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Aegis’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 326.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, April 16th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on Immunic in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.21. Immunic has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $28.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. On average, analysts expect that Immunic will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Immunic by 1,041.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Immunic by 311.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Immunic by 688.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Immunic by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Immunic by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

