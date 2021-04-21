ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Shares Down 7.9%

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) dropped 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 9,536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 22,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.47.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMUC)

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its products include ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy for the treatment of diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targets tumor associated antigens on ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers.

