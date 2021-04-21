Independent Bank Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

Independent Bank has increased its dividend by 90.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Independent Bank stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $504.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $24.73.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $53.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.40 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

