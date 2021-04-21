Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Up 25.4% Over Last 7 Days

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded up 20.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be bought for $16.73 or 0.00030180 BTC on popular exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $268.67 million and $144.49 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00068110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00021125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00094825 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.51 or 0.00680857 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.29 or 0.07389616 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol (INJ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,055,554 coins. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.