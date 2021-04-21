Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INGXF. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.86. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.86 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 16.28%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.