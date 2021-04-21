Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

Get Innospec alerts:

Separately, CL King lifted their target price on Innospec from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Innospec stock opened at $95.92 on Tuesday. Innospec has a 12 month low of $61.48 and a 12 month high of $107.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.79.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innospec will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Innospec by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innospec in the first quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Jacobs & Co. CA acquired a new stake in Innospec in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Innospec by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Innospec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services segments. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innospec (IOSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.