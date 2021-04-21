Insider Buying: Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) CFO Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) CFO John D. Morberg acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $22,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:LNDC opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Landec Co. has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Landec Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

LNDC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Landec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Landec by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Landec by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Landec by 894.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landec during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Landec by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

