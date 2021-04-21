Insider Buying: Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Director Acquires 65,500 Shares of Stock

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT) Director Roger John Dumoulin-White purchased 65,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,341,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,835,396.75.

Roger John Dumoulin-White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 25th, Roger John Dumoulin-White purchased 10,000 shares of Theralase Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Roger John Dumoulin-White purchased 30,500 shares of Theralase Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,625.00.

On Thursday, January 28th, Roger John Dumoulin-White purchased 45,500 shares of Theralase Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,010.00.

Shares of TLT stock opened at C$0.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.09 million and a P/E ratio of -6.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.86, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Theralase Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.12 and a 12-month high of C$0.32.

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancer in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medical laser systems and other technologies for the activation of PDCs; designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

