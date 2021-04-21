Insider Selling: Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $367,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 77,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $1,894,100.00.

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.63.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMKR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 52.6% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 19,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth $839,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,313,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $855,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

