Insider Selling: Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Sells 2,506 Shares of Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 2,506 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.06. The stock had a trading volume of 856,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,068. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The business had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 11.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESNT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essent Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,694,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,130,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,445,000 after buying an additional 1,577,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 620.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,415,000 after purchasing an additional 706,027 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Essent Group by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 962,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,567,000 after buying an additional 629,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,661,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,174,000 after purchasing an additional 484,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.