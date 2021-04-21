Insider Selling: Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) Director Sells 6,830 Shares of Stock

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) Director Gregory B. Graves sold 6,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $261,657.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,881.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts predict that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

